The Chesed Fund Introduces the Latest Pushka Kiosk for Effortless In-Person Donations

In the spirit of facilitating generosity and streamlining community fundraising, The Chesed Fund is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest version of the Pushka Kiosk—a widely in-demand tool designed to simplify in-person donations. Crafted from high-quality acrylic, the new Pushka Kiosk serves as a secure, durable home for The Chesed Fund Pushka device, enhancing its functionality and accessibility for donors everywhere.

Two Kiosk Models to Meet Diverse Fundraising Needs

Recognizing that fundraising settings vary widely, The Chesed Fund now offers two unique versions of the Pushka Kiosk, both tailored to meet specific needs:

Anti-Theft Version: This model is designed for those who need extra security. The anti-theft version can be mounted to a wall, ensuring the Pushka device stays in place and preventing the credit card reader from being removed. This added layer of security is ideal for locations where the kiosk remains unattended for extended periods, offering peace of mind for organizers while encouraging consistent donations. Removable Reader Version: Perfect for those who need portability, the removable reader version offers flexibility and mobility for events like Minyanim, fundraisers, or community gatherings. The credit card reader can be easily detached from the kiosk, allowing organizers to move it wherever donations are being collected. After the event, the device can be securely mounted back in place until it’s needed again.

Customizable Design for Brand Alignment

As an added benefit, the Pushka Kiosk’s acrylic construction can be customized to align with your organization’s branding, event theme, or messaging. Whether it’s custom colors, logos, or unique design elements, The Chesed Fund team can personalize each kiosk, enhancing its presence and encouraging engagement from the community.

An Essential Tool for Effortless Fundraising

The new Pushka Kiosk from The Chesed Fund is more than just a donation station—it’s a vital resource for community-driven organizations. By offering secure, versatile options for in-person donations, this tool empowers fundraisers to connect with their supporters conveniently and effectively. The Pushka Kiosk embodies The Chesed Fund’s commitment to supporting charitable organizations in maximizing their fundraising potential.

Upgrade your fundraising toolkit today with The Chesed Fund Pushka Kiosk and make in-person donations easier than ever!

Pricing

Pushka Kiosk:

The Pushka Kiosk is available through a one-time payment of $495

Processing fees are 3.9% + $0.30 per transaction